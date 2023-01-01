Bebra VPN

Runs on Shadowsocks and AI.
One-touch connection in our apps.
13900 servers in 166 countries.


Try Bebra for 10 ₽

3 days trial with full access, then 500 ₽ per month
The subscription renews automatically

Subscribe to Bebra VPN

-62%
2 years
+6 months free
190₽ per month
-30%
1 year
350₽ per month
1 month
500₽ per month
OR
Try Bebra VPN
10₽ for 3 days

Full access for 3 days, then 500 ₽ monthly
The subscription renews automatically

For you and your family

You can share your Bebra VPN subscription with your friends and family.

All-in-One

All 166 of our locations will be available on any plan.

Moneyback guarantee

We will make a full refund if Bebra VPN will not work on your device.

Why Bebra VPN?

VPN in

And in 165 other countries

Use Kazakhstan, Argentina or Turkey for purchasing content, the USA or Europe for shopping, China for setting up smart devices, Hong Kong for Asian services, and Nigeria for African ones. No matter which of our locations you connect to, Bebra VPN will ensure high-quality communication. All locations are included even in the trial plan, and you can switch between countries at any time.

Locations of Bebra VPN

10 Gigabit locations

We have selected the best data centers around the world to host Bebra VPN servers. We do not skimp on equipment and connect our servers to 10 Gigabit ports in all countries where this is technically possible.

Bebra for smartphone

Bebra for desktop

Bebra for desktop

Try Bebra VPN